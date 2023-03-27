DVSA examiner strikes, due to take place in April, will affect driving test centres across the country

DVSA (Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency) examiners are planning to strike on a number of dates in April. The examiners, who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, will walkout on eight separate dates, affecting test centres across the country.

The action, which comes as part of national industrial action by the PCS union over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms, is due to take place between April 17 to 28, covering areas including Scotland, London, East Midlands, Wales and North-east England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The PCS union have confirmed that the strike action will affect driving examiners employed at the driving test centres listed below. Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Popular

Driving tests affected by DVSA strike action

The planned strike action will affect:

Advertisement

Advertisement

car driving tests

motorcycle tests

lorry, bus, coach and minibus driving tests (these are known as vocational tests)

tractor or specialist vehicle driving tests

approved driving instructor (ADI) part 2 (driving ability) or part 3 (instructional ability) tests

ADI standards checks

moped and motorcycle compulsory basic training (CBT) checks - but not the training courses themselves

The strikes will not affect theory tests. Your test will also not be affected by the action if you’re taking it with a private test provider. This includes: Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) part 3a (off-road exercise) tests, and Driver CPC part 4 (practical demonstration) tests.

When will the strikes be held?

Advertisement

Advertisement

April 17 - 18 (North-east England and Scotland)

April 20 - 21 - (North-west England, Yorkshire and Humber)

April 24 - 25 (East of England, East Midlands, West Midland and parts of London)

April 27 - 28 (London, south-east England, southwest England Wales

What happens if your driving test cannot go ahead?

DVSA will automatically rebook your driving test for you if it cannot go ahead because of the strike action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You’ll be sent the new details within 5 to 10 working days. You do not need to contact DVSA.