Fans were shocked to spot East 17’s Brian Harvey ‘protesting’ outside The High Court, where Prince Harry arrived as part of his ongoing legal battle with Mirror Group Newspapers.

East 17 singer Brian Harvey has been spotted reportedly disrupting a BBC broadcast as a “protester” as Prince Harry made his way into the High Court in London today (Wednesday, June 7). The Duke of Sussex returned to court for his second day in the witness box as part of an ongoing legal battle with Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

News correspondent Joe Inwood shared the identity of a well-known figure as the BBC reported from the scene. The person could reportedly be heard live on TV during their coverage.

Sharing a picture on Twitter, Mr Inwood tweeted: ‘So, turns out the protester who disrupted our live broadcast… Was Brian Harvey from E17! No wonder I lost my train of thought.”

Harvey, who was wearing a grey jumper and tracksuit bottom with the logo for BHTV (The Official Brian Harvey Television Channel) “loudly heckled” as Prince Harry arrived, witnesses claim.

In a video shared by TalkTV correspondent Oliver Whitfield-Miočić , Harvey apparently shouted to Prince Harry that he could “help” him, yelling: ‘You do not need David Sherborne,’ in reference to the duke’s lawyer. People were shocked to see the former singer, with one writing in Twitter: “What on earth?!”. Another said: “Brian Harvey heckling Prince Harry? Sure, why not.”

Who is Brian Harvey?

Brian Harvey was the lead singer of boy band East 17, which later rebranded to become E-17. The band achieved huge success in the UK charts during the 1990s, though Harvey is not part of the current line-up.

The 48-year-old appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004.

Why is Prince Harry appearing in court?