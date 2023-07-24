Two well-known EastEnders characters are returning to Albert Square - with one set to rock the entirety of Walford once more

EastEnders is set to reintroduce two legends back to the soap for some high profile storylines. One of the characters making a triumphant return is back for their second stint, whilst the other committed a crime so shocking it rocked Walford.

One of the iconic characters to return is villain Graham Foster. Alex McSweeney is reprising his role as Graham, who raped Freddie Slaters mum Little Mo 20 years ago, back in 2003. Mo gave birth to Freddie, causing her marriage with Billy to break down.

Freddie, who is played by the son of Jade Goody and Jeff Brazier, Bobby Brazier, has remained curious over the identity of his biological father after learning Billy isn’t his real dad.

Viewers will remember Graham, who befriended Little Mo when she worked at the iconic Queen Victoria pub. After months of working behind the bar, he invited himself inside. Despite Mo trying to get him to leave, he committed the despicable act.

On returning to EastEnders, actor Alex McSweeney said: “I was grateful to be asked back to EastEnders to reprise the role of Graham Foster as I thought it was important for Freddie Slater to be given some answers about his dad.

“It was great to be back in Elstree and I thoroughly enjoyed working with the talented Bobby Brazier on these scenes.”

The other character making a return is Emma Harding played by Patsy Kensit. EastEnders bosses have reportedly been impressed with her previous appearances and decided to have her back for a second stint as Emma, whose daughter, Lola Pearce, recently died.

Rita Simons will return to EastEnders in a surprise twist