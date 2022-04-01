Easter foodie gifting ideas for nationwide delivery

Patisserie Valerie

Try the Easter Smash Cake (serves 10-12) with three layers of rich chocolate sponge and fresh cream. Have a crack at the eggs on top to reveal more eggs and beans inside.

Alternatively, opt for the Easter Log Cake (£42.95, serves 10-12) featured a rolled chocolate Genoese sponge with swiss chocolate buttercream.

Pleesecakes Easter Chuffles

Easter Chuffles (£24) - the perfect alternative to traditional Easter eggs. Featuring 24 bite-sized chocolate coated mini eggs filled with artisan cheesecake.

Pleesecake Easter bundles

For a show-stopper, order the Easter Pleesecake Bundle (£32) with six hand crafted mini cheesecakes. The exclusive bundle contains two Carrot Cakes; two Zesty Nesty cheesecakes; and two Mississippi Mud Pies.

There’s also an Easter Variety Bundle (£30), featuring one Easter Carrot Cake, one Zesty Nesty, one Mississippi Mud Pie, 12 Easter Chuffles and one Lemon & Raspberry tub of Freezecakes (the world’s first frozen scoopable cheesecake).

Heliot Steak House x Tom Hixson of Smithfield: Easter Butchers Box

The box includes a Black Label Argentine fillet from heritage Angus and Hereford breeds. You will also find Irish Kettyle bone marrow butter, and for a traditional Easter centrepiece, two free-range New Zealand (Lumina) lamb racks. This has been reared on specially cultivated chicory and herb pastures.

Also included are recipes from Chef Ioannis and wine pairing recommendations from Heliot Steak House’s Head of Wine and General Manager, Salvo Russo. Order by 12th April for Easter Weekend delivery nationwide.

Hattingley Valley

Perfect for gifting and celebrating this Easter, Hampshire winery Hattingley Valley’s award-winning Classic Reserve NV (£30) is pale gold in colour with long-lasting bubbles.

Available to purchase on its own or in a stylish gift box, this perfectly balanced wine combines aromas of green apples with creamy nougat, freshly baked brioche and delicate toasted notes with notes of soft lemon sherbet.

For a stunning sip to gift, Hattingley Valley’s Reserve STILL Chardonnay (£25)is the perfect choice. This wine is bursting with pronounced aromas of ripe orchard fruits and is perfectly balanced by a creamy oak texture and natural bright acidity.