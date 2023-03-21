Ed Sheeran shares a first look at his upcoming The Sum Of It All docuseries with fans.

Ed Sheeran has shared a teaser for his upcoming Disney+ documentary with fans. The four-part film will follow the artist through his work on his fifth album, Subtract and show an insight into his private life.

The trailer for the chart topper’s new docuseries The Sum Of It All dropped on Monday (March 20). The project’s name references Sheeran’s past mathematical-themed album era, which will conclude with his forthcoming musical release Subtract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing the trailer for the series on his Instagram page, Sheeran reflected on the journey behind the project as he admitted it developed into something "completely different" than he had initially planned.

Most Popular

This is not Sheeran’s only foray into the world of documentaries. Last year the singer documented some of his Mathematics tour performances in a film titled Full Circle.

Following The Sum Of It All trailer release, we take a look at what fans could expect from the project and when it will arrive on Disney+.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trailer for The Sum Of It All released

The Shape Of You hitmaker shared a preview of his upcoming documentary with his 42.7 million fans on Instagram on Monday (March 21).

In the caption of the post, the singer revealed the series was initially set to explore the process of his upcoming album Subtract. However, it evolved to also include more of an insight into his life behind the scenes, something he has previously kept private.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on the project, Sheeran also shared the reasons for his decision to lift the lid on his life. He explained he wanted to share the context behind his forthcoming musical release. The artist wrote: "I wanted to provide context to the album as it touches on very personal things that we all experience."

Fans have welcomed his openness through the docuseries as many took to the comments to share messages of support.

One follower wrote: "Seeing all of this will be difficult to watch but so excited at the same time. Thank you for sharing this with us, Ed." Another echoed: "Ed, thank you for sharing this! My heart broke when I saw you crying."

Advertisement

Advertisement

What can fans expect from Ed Sheeran’s new Disney+ series The Sum Of It All?

The trailer hints that The Sum Of It All will explore his musical journey and rise to the top of the charts as well as the personal themes behind his upcoming body of work, Subtract.

Fans get to see more of Sheeran’s other half, Cherry, who is the mother of their two children, as the singer reflects on a worrying health scare she faced. Earlier this month, the artist revealed she had been diagnosed with a tumour while she was expecting their second child.

The teaser also sees the singer deal with the sudden passing of his best friend, Jamal Edwards, who helped launch his career in his early music days. The music entrepreneur died last February, aged 31.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While sharing the trailer for the series on his Instagram , Sheeran also hinted at what fans could expect from the project. He wrote: "Initially, the documentary was just that, a documentary on the formation of an album. But, as my life took a few twists and turns, the subject matter of the album changed, and so did the documentary."

When does The Sum Of It All hit Disney+?

Ed Sheeran’s The Sum Of It All will be available for fans across the world to stream on Disney+ from May 3.