Sir Elton John will be bringing ‘four collaborators of his choosing’ on stage when he headlines at Glastonbury Festival.

The news was confirmed by Elton John’s husband, David Furnish, but names will not be revealed beforehand. Sir Elton is set to perform on the Pyramid stage on Sunday (June 25), for his last ever UK show.

Speaking to Sky News, husband David said: "He just thought, ‘I’d really like to do something with these artists at Glastonbury. And that’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. I am sworn to secrecy. This one is very special. It is not just another day in office. It’s a different setlist - it’s a huge outdoor live festival.

"He’s got four different collaborators joining him on stage at different times, who I won’t name, sorry."

A number of names are rumoured to be joining Sir Elton on stage, including Ed Sheeran, Billy Joel and Dua Lipa.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Elton also revealed he will be starting his Glastonbury set with a song he hasn’t played for around a decade and that people should "expect the unexpected". The musician was due to finish his tour two years ago but had to reschedule dates due to Covid and injury.

It’s set to be Sir Elton’s first visit to Glastonbury. He said: “I’ve watched Glastonbury on the TV and the thing that I love about Glastonbury is not the headliners, per se, it’s the people on the smaller stages that they give the chance to shine.

Elton John performs during his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour

