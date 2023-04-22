The Euromillions £88million jackpot on Friday April 21 was the biggest on offer since March 7, when a Belgian ticket-holder scooped an even more eye-watering £129m. The high value prize accumulated after seven consecutive rollovers.
Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winner so far remains the lucky person who claimed £195million in July last year. After winning the fortune, the player opted not to go public. Before that, the UK record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite - a couple from Gloucestershire who pocketed £184million in May 2022.
To win the £88m jackpot in the April 21 Euromillions draw, a player needed to match five ball numbers as well as two lucky stars. If you get five main numbers correct, along with one Lucky Star, you’ll still win £130,554.
Euromillions results: What were the winning numbers?
The winning Euromillions numbers were: 7, 8, 18, 33, 42. The two lucky star numbers were 2 and 8.
Euromillions millionaire maker results
Through the millionaire maker, 20 people also became instant millionaires after last night’s draw. Below are the codes of the millionaire maker winners:
- HJTD 33034
- HJTH 90129
- HJTK 08720
- HJTL 17781
- HJTL 18726
- HJTL 71647
- JSX 50233
- MHSM 13322
- MJSZ 89887
- MJTG 10161
- MJTH 25842
- THSP 02621
- VHSK 25626
- VHSR 34420
- VJSX 79313
- VJTC 14258
- XJSW 56843
- XJTH 05951
- ZJTC 27102
- ZJTH 37789
Euromillions prize Tuesday April 25
The Euromillions prize on Tuesday, April 25 will be an eye-watering £99m.