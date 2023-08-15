A 26-year-old man who was helping to build the new Everton stadium has died after a ‘major incident’ at the site on Bramley Moore Dock

A worker has died after he was injured at Everton football club’s new stadium, which is currently being built in Liverpool. News broke on Monday afternoon (August 14) of a ‘major incident’.

It was later confirmed that a 26-year-old man was killed at the construction site, which is on Bramley-Moore Dock. Other workers were asked to leave the area and the man died after reportedly suffering severe head injuries.

Merseyside Police confirmed the death. A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a man has died following an incident at Bramley Moore Dock this afternoon, Monday 14 August. At around 1pm it was reported that a 26-year-old man had been injured and emergency services attended the scene.

“The man was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed. Officers remain at the scene as we continue with the early stages of the investigation alongside the Health and Safety Executive.”

Everton Football Club said that everyone at the club was “heartbroken by the news” of the man’s death. “The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with Everton are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this unimaginably sad time,” it said.

“Stadium contractor Laing O’Rourke has immediately launched an investigation and will work with the police and the Health and Safety Executive to establish the full details of the incident.”