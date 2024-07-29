Experts have revealed exactly what your sunbathing position says about you.

Sleep expert, Hannah Shore, analysed six popular positions taken up on the sunbed by holidaymakers looking to relax and top up their tan.

The most common – which 43 per cent of travellers tend to use – is simply lying flat on their back with their legs straight down and arms by their sides.

According to Hannah, those who adopt this position are likely to be the ultimate sun seekers who embrace life to the fullest and enjoy letting the world know they are living their best life.

Those who prefer to be half in the shade and half in the sun – which is 20 per cent of all those polled - typically live a more balanced lifestyle and often enjoy the best of both worlds.

The average person will spend two and a half hours sunbathing a day, according to the study | 72Point

The way we lounge reveals a lot about our personality

The research was commissioned by On the Beach and Silentnight which has teamed up to create a sunbed mattress topper to bring comfort back to holidays, as the data also revealed 47 per cent struggle to relax on a sun lounger - because they find them uncomfortable.

Silentnight's Hannah Shore said: “The way you lounge on a sunbed can reveal a lot about your personality and sleep habits.

"This summer, as you're soaking up the sun by the pool, take a moment to people-watch and notice how different folks are lying on their sunbeds - it’ll tell you a lot about their comfort preferences.

"Finding a position that’s comfortable to you is crucial, especially if you want to catch some restful poolside naps.

“Comfort impacts our total sleep experience and without it, our sleep quality is compromised- so test out some different sunbed positions and find what works for you.”

The study polled 2,000 adults who have travelled abroad within the last five years and found, of those who sunbathe, the average person will spend two and a half hours doing this per day.

The study found that 41 per cent of people find the sunbed rush a stressful experience | Shutterstock

Facing the sunbed wars

Exactly two in 10 will set an early alarm to beat the sunbed rush, with 41 per cent finding this experience stressful.

Once the bed has been secured, 28 per cent will bury their head in a book, while 16 per cent prefer to bring earphones and listen to a playlist on repeat.

A further 16 per cent are more likely to drift in and out of sleep all day, as 31 per cent admit they often take a sunbed siesta.

However, 17 per cent will keep their eyes open at all times so they can people watch from behind a pair of shades.

Nearly three in 10 (29 per cent) reposition their lounger throughout the day depending on where the sun is.

And, according to the OnePoll.com data, a fifth will opt for 50/50 – meaning half in the shade with the other half exposed.

Zoe Harris, chief customer officer at On the Beach, which is exclusively offering the limited-edition toppers at Crete’s Lyttos Beach Hotel, said: “Some holidaymakers don’t even get chance to sit on their sunbed because they can’t face the 6am dash - resulting in sunbed wars.

“Hopefully now the summer sunbed crisis will be solved so jetsetters can lounge comfortably in their favourite position.”

The six most popular sunbathing positions and what they say about you: