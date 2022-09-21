Famous faces at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and which royals did not attend and why

The familiar faces had an important role to play in the funeral

A number of celebrities were in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral , spotted rubbing shoulders with members of the Royal family , dignitaries and heads of state.

But it wasn’t their TV credentials that secured their place at Westminster Abbey on Monday - the familiar faces all had important roles to play in the historic occasion .

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While thousands travelled to London to pay their respects to the late monarch, the broadcast audience for the funeral is estimated at around 4.1 million - which would make it the most watched broadcast of all time.

Most Popular

After lying in state for just over four days, the Queen was finally laid to rest in the King George VI Memoria l Chapel alongside her late husband, Prince Philip , her parents and sister.

A small handful of Royal family members were absent from the funeral - here’s why.

Celebrities at the Queen’s funeral - why were they invited?

Sandra Oh

Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh represented Canada at the funeral.

Many were surprised to spot actress Sandra Oh at the Queen’s funeral.

But the Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy star, who was dressed in black with a Canadian badge pinned to her jacket, actually had an important role to play.

The 51-year-old is among 85 people appointed to the Order of Canada, which is considered the country’s highest honour given to civilians, and was therefore nominated to take part in the service. Other members of the Canadian delegation included musician Gregory Charles and Olympic swimming champion Mark Tewksbury.

The delegation was led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.

Sophie Winkleman

Actress Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, pictured on the far left at the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Sophie Winkleman is perhaps best known for her role as Big Suze, the love interest of Robert Webb’s character Jez, in the Channel 4 comedy sitcom Peep Show.

But did you know the actress, who has also appeared in Sanditon, Two and a Half Men and CSI: Miami, is also a member of the Royal Family?

The 42-year-old is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, son of Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin (Prince Michael of Kent) and 52nd in the line of succession to the British throne.

Sophie was seen standing vigil by the Queen’s coffin last week before arriving at the funeral alongside her husband to pay her respects to the late monarch.

Bear Grylls

TV personality Bear Grylls during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

TV star and survival expert Bear Grylls took his place in Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral as the UK’s chief scout, representing the scouts.

The 48-year-old, who spent three years as a soldier in the British Special Forces as part of 21 SAS Regiment, was appointed chief scout in 2009 and was made an OBE by the Queen in 2019.

Following the Queen’s death, the TV presenter said the entire scout family was ‘united in sorrow for the loss of our patron’, and that she had left a ‘bright legacy of hope and promise for future generations’.

Which Royals did not attend the Queen’s funeral - and why

Katharine, Duchess of Kent

Katharine, Duchess of Kent, who is married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, did not attend the Queen’s funeral - although her husband was present for the service .

The 89-year-old bowed out of royal duties in 2002 and is rarely seen in public.

While the reason for her absence is not known, the Duchess is known to suffer from a number of health conditions including ME (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis), also known as chronic fatigue syndrome.

The Duchess of Kent waves to the media in 1994.

Prince Louis

Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, now the Princess of Wales, was deemed too young to attend his great grandmother’s funeral at just four-years-old.

His elder siblings Prince George , aged nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, impressed onlookers as they took part in the procession behind the Queen’s coffin.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at the ceremony without their two children who were also deemed too young to attend - Archie, aged three, and baby Lilibet, one.