John Cleese has said Sybil, his character Basil’s wife, will die at the start of the new show

Fawlty Tower star John Cleese has shared huge plot details for the sitcom’s highly anticipated reboot. In a new interview, the 83-year-old actor who played Basil Fawlty in the hit comedy said one major character will be killed off at the start of the show.

The original series ran from 1975 to 1979 and also starred Connie Booth as waitress Polly Sherman, Prunella Scales as Basil’s wife Sybil Fawlty, and Andrew Sachs, who portrayed Spanish waiter Manuel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In February, it was announced that John Cleese’s comedian and actress daughter Camilla joined the cast of the reboot show, and would be sharing the screen with her sitcom legend dad.

Most Popular

But despite the good news, the show is getting rid of beloved character Sybil Fawlty, which may leave some fans raging.

Confirming details surrounding Sybil’s death, John told a national newspaper: “The new one starts with Sybil’s death and Basil’s daughter getting a text message from her father saying, 'Sybil did'.

“She texts back, 'Sybil did what?' Basil is about to deliver the eulogy and says what an absolutely wonderful woman Sybil was.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"And then the camera pans around and you see that behind his back he has his fingers crossed."

First name who will come to many people’s minds, John Cleese, of course. The Fawlty Towers actor was born in Weston and went to St Peter’s Preparatory School . He went on to Clifton College and then Cambridge University. He found fame with Monty Python before taking on the neurotic hotel manager role of Basil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers.

John also revealed Basil’s illegitimate daughter will be introduced in an upcoming episode. He said: "Sybil dies and Basil goes to see his daughter because it was all part of a naughty affair that he once had with a guest at the hotel.