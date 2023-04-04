Christine McVie’s cause of death has been disclosed, months after the Fleetwood Mac singer died aged 79

Christine McVie’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Fleetwood Mac singer died aged 79. The star suffered an Ischaemic stroke on November 30, according to her death certificate obtained by US outlets.

The singer was diagnosed with cancer prior to the stroke, with the certificate listing “metastatic malignancy of unknown origin” as a secondary cause of her death. “Atrial fibrillation” and “large atrial thrombus” were also listed as primary causes.

According to the NHS website, ischemic strokes occur “when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain”. It is one of two main types of strokes.

Atrial fibrillation is a heart condition that causes irregular and often rapid heart rhythms while atrial thrombus is a dangerous blood clot that develops in an artery.

The singer’s death was announced by her family last year, following a “short illness”. The family’s statement reads: “It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death.

“We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

Fleetwood Mac were formed in 1967 by Peter Green, Jeremy Spencer, and Mick Fleetwood . McVie joined the band in 1970, alongside her ex-husband John McVie.

Speaking of the band’s future, Mick Fleetwood told reporters at the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony: “I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris. I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before.” The drummer continued: “It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

Mick Fleetwood has said Fleetwood Mac is ‘done’ following the death of keyboardist and songwriter Christine McVie.