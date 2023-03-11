Football Focus will not air this weekend, it is understood, after presenter Gary Lineker was forced off Match of the Day in a row over impartiality.

Football Focus has been pulled by the BBC in the wake of the Gary Lineker saga, according to reports. Sky News revealed this week’s episode which was due to air at noon today (Saturday, March 11) will not go ahead after presenter Alex Scott and pundits Glenn Murray and Anita Asante dropped out.

Ms Scott tweeted: “I made a decision last night that even though I love my show and we have had an incredible week winning an [British Sports Journalism Award] for football focus that it doesn’t feel right for me to go ahead with the show today. Hopefully I will be back in the chair next week.”

It comes after Gary Lineker, who also presents Football Focus, was forced off Match of the Day in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum policy with 1930s Germany in a tweet. The post read: “This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the ‘30s, and I’m out of order?"

The BBC said the broadcaster was stepping back from MOTD until there is an "agreed and clear position" on his social media use. But the move has prompted much backlash from fans of the show, some of whom say they have “cancelled their TV licence fee” as they feel the BBC has “sold its soul”.

