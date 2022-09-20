The Las Vegas Grand Prix makes its return for the first time since 1982 on November 18 2023.

Formula 1 2023 calendar released: FIA announces record 24-races including China and Las Vegas

The FIA has revealed the calendar for the 2023 F1 season featuring a record-breaking 24 races.

On Tuesday, September 20, Members of the World Motor Sport Council voted to approve the Formula 1 2023 calendar.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The World Championship 2023 will open with Bahrain before heading to Saudi Arabia, and then Australia.

Most Popular

Motor sport fans will be relieved to see the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps has remained on the calendar, now taking place before the summer break on July 30.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said the sport is seeing demand and coverage like never before and has to make sure the balance is right across the globe.

Domenicali said: “We are very pleased with the strong momentum F1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the championship with much loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas.”

What is the Formula One 2023 calendar?

March 05: Bahrain Grand Prix

March 19: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

April 02: Australian Grand Prix

April 16: Chinese Grand Prix

April 30: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

May 07: Miami Grand Prix

May 21: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

May 28: Monaco Grand Prix

June 04: Spanish Grand Prix

June 18: Canadian Grand Prix

July 02: Austrian Grand Prix

July 09: British Grand Prix

July 23: Hungarian Grand Prix

July 30: Belgium Grand Prix

August 27: Dutch Grand Prix

September 03: Italian Grand Prix

September 17: Singapore Grand Prix

September 24: Japanese Grand Prix

October 10: Qatar Grand Prix

October 22: United States Grand Prix

October 29: Mexican Grand Prix

November 05: Brazilian Grand Prix

November 18: Las Vegas Grand Prix

November 26: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Which circuits have left the Formula One 2023 calendar?

SPA and Monaco have both retained their place on the calendar after months of speculation. The French Grand Prix is the only Grand Prix not returning to the FIA calendar.

Which circuits have joined the Formula One 2023 calendar?

F1 will return to China for the first time since the circuit was slashed from the calendar in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Las Vegas is also returning to the calendar after being out of the sport for just over 30 years. The event will take place around the Las Vegas strip and is now the third North American circuit on the calendar alongside Texas and the recently joined Miami.