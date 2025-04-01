Fraudsters try to make every day April Fool’s Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This April 1, Bank of Ireland is warning customers that fraudsters don’t just try to fool you for one day, they are always active, and financial fraud can lead to a devastating loss of income and savings.

Allison Ewing, Fraud Customer Experience Manager, Bank of Ireland UK said: “Fraudsters don’t take a break and are always looking for their next victim. Smishing texts and vishing attempts continue on a consistent basis, and with highly personalised targeting it’s really important that consumers are vigilant to fraud attempts every day.

“Financial crime is serious criminal activity, so staying alert to the ‘red flags’ – including ‘too good to be true’ returns and pressure to act quickly – is vital.

“Bank of Ireland offers a 24/7 fraud telephone support for customers on 0800 121 7790, available every day of the year. We encourage our customers to save this number in their phone so they have easy access to it if they ever need it.”

Pictured is Allison Ewing, Fraud Customer Experience Manager, Bank of Ireland UK.

The Bank is reminding customers about the top ten fraud types currently reported to its 24/7 fraud team:

Investment scams – promising higher returns on investments that don’t exist. Smishing texts – scam texts claiming to be from delivery companies and other providers urging you to pay outstanding charges or update account details. Vishing calls – fraudsters pretend to be from your bank, saying your account has been compromised and they need to move your money to a ‘safe account’. Purchase scams – fake adverts on genuine websites and social media platforms that promise a slashed price or bargain. Romance scams – fraudsters build relationships online to manipulate victims into sending them money. Family impersonation – fake messages pretending to be from a family member who has lost their phone and needs access to money. Rental and holiday scams – fraudsters trick people into paying rent for property that doesn’t exist or is not actually available to rent. Money mules – criminals try to recruit people into receiving stolen money into their account, then transfer it to another account and keep some of the cash for themselves as ‘payment’. Malware – harmful apps that ask for full control of your device allowing fraudsters to control your phone and access private information like your banking app. Phishing emails – fraudsters send emails that look like they’re from legitimate companies, asking for personal information or login credentials.

For detailed advice and information on how to stay safe from all types of financial fraud, visit the Security & Fraud area of Bank of Ireland UK’s website.

Remember, Bank of Ireland will never:

Send you a text or email with a link directly to the login page of our online banking channels asking you to confirm or update your banking details

Ask you to click a link in a message with an urgent warning about suspicious activity on your account

Ask you to transfer money out of your account to protect you from fraud

Ask you to send us back your bank card.

Don’t ever share:

Your full six-digit 365 PIN or Business On Line credentials

Any one-time activation codes or codes from your Business On Line Approve app

Your four-digit card PIN.

Anyone who suspects they have been a victim of fraud should contact their bank immediately so that the bank can try to stop the fraud and try to recover funds. Bank of Ireland customers can call the Fraud Team 24/7 on the Freephone line 0800 121 7790.