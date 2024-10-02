Gen Z splashing the cash when it comes to pet ownership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the number of pet households in the UK on the rise – increasing by 6.17% since 2023 – more owners than ever are investing heavily in their furry companions.

New research from Pet Drugs Online reveals that Gen Z pet owners are spending an average of £936 annually on their pets , while Millennials aren’t far behind. As the cost of living continues to squeeze many households, balancing pet care with your budget can feel overwhelming.

To help you manage the costs while still giving your pet the best care possible, Dr Sarah Page-Jones, lead veterinary surgeon at Pet Drugs Online, shares her expert advice on where it’s important to invest and where savings can be made without compromising your pet’s health or happiness.

Food first: quality over quantity: “Nutrition is one of the most important areas to focus on. What your pet eats has a huge impact on their health and wellbeing.

“Cats, for instance, are obligate carnivores, meaning they need animal-based foods to get the rights nutrients. When it comes to pet food, it’s worth investing in quality – but that doesn’t always mean the most expensive option on the shelf. Look for foods tailored to your pet’s breed, age and activity levels to meet their specific needs."

Regular vet visits: “Taking your pet to the vet at least once a year can catch early signs of illness and ensure vaccinations and treatments are up to date. A small investment in preventative care now can save you from expensive treatments later.”

Where to save: toys and treats: “While spoiling your pet with toys and treats is tempting, this is an area you can scale back without guilt. Pets love attention and playtime with their owners more than anything.

“Pets also have different play styles, and understanding their preferences can help you focus on the toys they are more likely to enjoy.

“Common play styles include chewers, chasers, tug-of-war lovers and problem solvers.”

Holistic health on the rise: “More pet owners are exploring holistic treatments and supplements for their pets and while there is value in certain natural remedies, you should always consult your vet first.

“Holistic treatments serve to treat your pet’s medical condition using both conventional and complementary medicine.”

Dr Sarah Page-Jones encourages pet owners to focus on the essentials – good food, regular vet care and plenty of love. Pets are part of the family and with a bit of planning you can ensure they get the care they need without breaking the bank.

For more tips on caring for your pet affordably, read The Top to Tail Report from Pet Drugs Online.