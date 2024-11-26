Give the gift of luxury with vouchers from Lough Erne Resort

Treat family and friends this year and. win the ultimate Christmas gift or £5000 cash

Lough Erne Resort is adding an extra sprinkle of magic to Christmas this festive season with its annual Magic of Christmas Giveaway, offering one lucky winner the chance to indulge in an unforgettable experience, with a choice between a luxurious shopping break in London or £5,000 cash.

As part of the resort’s much-loved Christmas Voucher launch, anyone who purchases £100 or more in vouchers will automatically be entered for the chance to unwrap the magic of Christmas with this exclusive prize.

The grand prize includes a lavish stay for two at Lough Erne Resort, two Tag Heuer watches as well as an extravagant London getaway, complete with VIP treatment. Alternatively, the winner can choose a £5,000 cash prize, offering flexibility to spend or save as they wish—making this giveaway perfect for anyone looking for a bespoke Christmas experience.

The winner will step into a one in a lifetime festive fairytale, beginning with a luxurious 3-night stay at the five-star Lough Erne Resort. Nestled within the scenic Fermanagh Lakelands, the experience is infused with Yuletide magic, featuring a blissful 60-minute treatment at the resort’s renowned Thai Spa. After unwinding in this haven of tranquillity, guests can savour a traditional afternoon tea surrounded by breathtaking lake views, followed by a mouth-watering fine-dining journey at the award-winning Catalina Restaurant, where every bite is a mouthwatering experience to be savoured.

Guests can immerse themselves in the beauty of the resort’s stunning surroundings as they enjoy a round of golf on the championship Faldo course, where the wild natural landscapes of the Fermanagh Lakelands offer a breathtaking backdrop to every swing.

As the perfect complement to their rejuvenating countryside escape, the winner will continue with a journey to the magical wonderland of London, where they will enjoy a dream shopping break, offering the ultimate in retail therapy and discovery. Alternatively, the winner can opt for a £5,000 cash prize, making this a truly bespoke and magical Christmas experience.

Lough Erne Resort is treating every £100 voucher purchase with an entry to the giveaway, plus a complimentary £15 voucher for yourself to enjoy throughout the resort. Gift vouchers are the perfect present for loved ones, with options for dining, spa treatments, golf, or stays, ensuring something special for everyone.

Vouchers are available from £25 to £1,000, making them ideal stocking fillers or seasonal gifts, and they can be redeemed across the resort until April 2025.

Whether you’re treating friends, family, or even yourself, these luxury vouchers guarantee an unforgettable experience at Lough Erne Resort.

Christmas at the Resort is a truly enchanting experience with roaring log fires, luxurious rooms, and captivating dining experiences.

General Manager, Gareth Byrne expressed his excitement for this year’s festive season, saying: "Lough Erne Resort becomes especially magical at Christmas. The crisp winter air, twinkling lights, and cozy fires create the perfect setting for guests to make lasting memories with their loved ones. Whether it’s through our luxurious Christmas packages or this extraordinary giveaway, we want to make every moment at Lough Erne unforgettable."

For more information or to purchase vouchers, visit lougherneresort.com.