It is the third time The Arctic Monkeys have headlined the iconic Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Music fans united in excitement before the Arctic Monkeys took to the iconic Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Friday but that unity vanished 90 minutes later with some festivalgoers describing the Sheffield band's performance as "boring", "dull" and "the worst headline set I've ever seen".

Led by frontman, Alex Turner, The Arctic Monkeys kicked-off their headline set with 'Sculptures Of Anything Goes' from their 2022 album, 'The Car'. This was quickly followed up with 'Brainstorm' from their second studio album, 'Favourite Worst Nightmare', which was released in 2007.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The band would play 21 songs in total, including a trio of tracks during the encore comprising of 'I Wanna Be Yours'; 'I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor' and finally, 'R U Mine?'

Most Popular

Even before the Arctic Monkeys walked onto the Pyramid Stage on Friday there was some doubt their set would even go ahead. Lead vocalist, Alex Turner, 37, cancelled an open air concert in Dublin's Marley Park on Tuesday (June 20). According to the band's Instagram account Turner was suffering from an acute case of laryngitis and was instructed to rest.

However, these doubts were soon dispelled when Turner and the rest of the band swaggered on stage to perform in front 100,000 adorning music fans. But, how did they perform and what did the faithful congregation have to say about it?

"The worst headline set I’ve ever seen at #Glastonbury by one of my favourite bands ever 😩 #ArcticMonkeys have sent me to sleep!," tweeted fan, Scott Barker.

Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys. (Photo by PAUL BERGEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fellow Arctic Monkeys fan, Helen Tilson said: "Just dreadful. Never been so disappointed and frustrated by a band . They even managed to ruin their old stuff."

The negative verdicts didn't stop there. Some music fans took aim at Alex Turner and compared his Glastonbury performance to Vic Reeves when he co-hosted comedy panel show, Shooting Stars. "Alex Turner doing his best impression of Vic Reeves running out of batteries. They were so much better last week mind," tweeted fan, Rory.

Despite the significant number of disappointed fans, there were those who praised the band's display, especially Turner's performance given his illness at the beginning of the week.

"Arctic Monkeys were brilliant & Alex Turner is a genius. It's as simple as that! #glastonbury2023," tweeted Damian Poutney. Music devotee, George Green, was unequivocal with his summing up of the band's performance: "Arctic Monkeys were brilliant. Makes me laugh how many people are fuming Alex Turner doesn't sound exactly like he did 15 years ago."

Advertisement

Advertisement