Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
2 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
2 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
13 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
13 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
Breaking

Great British Bake Off: This Morning’s Alison Hammond confirmed as new co-host replacing Matt Lucas

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond will replace Matt Lucas as the new Great British Bake Off co-host alongside Noel Fielding.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:29 GMT

Alison Hammond has been confirmed as the new Great British Bake Off co-host alongside Noel Fielding. The popular This Morning presenter will replace Matt Lucas, who announced his departure from the hit show last year.

Taking to Twitter, Hammond said on Friday: “It’s official!! It’s happening The Great British Bake off!

"Let’s have it – The cake that is so excited @BritishBakeOff @Channel4 @PrueLeith @PaulHollywood @noelfielding11 #GBBO”

Most Popular

    The tweet was accompanied with a video of her alongside co-host Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood as cakes. In the video, Alison interviews the fondant version of herself, asking how she feels about hosting the show.

    "Well do you know what I’m just absolutely thrilled, I’m meeting the bakers very soon,” fondant Hammond replied. “I’m joining the Great British Bake Off, I’m so very excited... I’m so very happy and I can’t wait to get started."

    The official GBBO twitter account confirmed the news, saying: “We’re delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off on @Channel4 later this year. We cannot wait!”

    Alison has appeared in the GBBO tent once before, challenging singer James Blunt and presenter Alex Jones in a celebrity Stand Up To Cancer special. She didn’t impress the judges, as Paul Hollywood said her brownies appeared to have been made by a 5-year-old.

    The Great British Bake Off is due to start filming soon, before airing on Channel 4 later this year.

    The Great British Bake OffMatt LucasTwitterChannel 4TV