Holidaymakers plan to visit the UK beauty hotspots – before global warming affects some of the most iconic locations

Durdle Door, Loch Ness and Lake Windermere in the Lake District are among the top destinations adults want to visit before they are decimated by climate change.

While hotspots like Sherwood Forest, St. Austell and Snowdon also rank highly.

The research of 2,000 adults found nearly seven in 10 are worried about how global warming will affect some of the most iconic outdoor locations in the UK.

With this rapid onset of climate change, it emerged 44 per cent are willing to speed up their plans to visit UK landmarks before they’re damaged by global warming.

However, 18 per cent think areas of natural beauty in this country are already being critically damaged due to a warming planet.

The research was commissioned by Runners Need and Cotswold Outdoor as part of its #SaveOurOutdoors campaign, highlighting the importance of protecting the outdoors we treasure so much here in the UK.

They teamed up with John Howell, an environmental management and biodiversity conservation expert, to produce imagery depicting what these locations might look like in the future if climate change isn’t halted.

John Howell said: "We’re seeing an increase in extreme heatwaves, floods and other weather-induced events across the globe, and we've reached a point where we can no longer ignore the impacts our growing population is having on our planet.

“It’s not just scientists and environmentalists who are tuned in to these changes. As the research shows, the general public are alarmed by the situation – and rightly so.

“We all need to change our behaviour and find ways to alleviate the pressures we're putting on the environment.

“Many of the places we’re so proud of in the UK have already started to change drastically, and not in a good way, though the signs of this are not yet obvious without careful study.

“These images show what these places could look like in the next 50 years if we don’t take action, and as you can see, not only has rubbish built up drastically in our countryside and shorelines, but the lush greenery that our country is known for has dwindled massively.

"Luckily, it’s not too late: there’s still a lot we can do but we must all take a look at our behaviour and start implementing change."

Witnesses are sad to see UK beauty being environmentally affected

Nearly one in four (24 per cent) believe the damage to these beauty spots will increase within the next decade, with 58 per cent worrying about what the state of the planet will be in 50 years.

A third claim they have noticed differences to natural beauty spots they have visited over the years due to the impact of climate change.

And 47 per cent have witnessed environmental changes in their immediate outdoor surroundings too.

As a result of climate change, 36 per cent have restricted the distance they travel when they go on holiday and 68 per cent recognise how vital it is they do all they can to protect locations of natural beauty.

Walking, hiking and camping emerged as the most popular activities Brits take part in, while many also enjoy running, road biking and wild swimming.

When getting their gear for these sorts of activities, 61 per cent said it is important what they buy is hard-wearing and made to last, while 57 per cent want to buy clothing and footwear less frequently to reduce their impact on the planet.

In fact, nearly four in 10 of those polled via OnePoll would consider renting outdoor kit as and when they need it.

While high-quality product offering and products from brands with environmentally friendly credentials and ethical practices were the top eco considerations for shoppers when they are in the market for new gear.

Jose Finch, managing director of Runners Need and Cotswold Outdoor, said: “While everyone can do their bit to help protect our outdoors, we know that our business has a significant role to play.

“As a retailer, we don’t pretend to be perfect, but we’re taking steps to reduce our impact on the planet as much as possible – like changing to 98% renewable energy across our stores and working with the National Trust to plant 10,000 trees.