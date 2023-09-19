The Only Way is Essex star Ferne McCann brought Baby Finty on This Morning to meet Holly Willoughby but the newborn couldn’t hold in her excitement

Ferne McCann brought her daughter, baby Finty, on ITV’s This Morning during her chat with Holly Willoughby but the newborn couldn’t hold in her excitement. The TOWIE stars apologised to the presenter who was left red-faced when baby Finty decided to do a poo.

During the September 19 instalment of the show, Ferne McCann joined Willoughby and co-host Craig Doyle on the sofa to speak about the new series of First Time Mum. Doyle joked there had been a ‘major incident’ on set before her interview.

Holly explained: “I needed a cuddle, I jumped straight in, so me and Finty had a little cuddle but she sat down and had a release. But I always think it is better out than in”

She added: “We all felt relieved’

Hiding her embarrassment, McCann said: “Poo explosion! She got a bit of stage fright bless her.” But Holly, a mum-of-three herself, reassured Finty: “We bonded in that moment didn’t we?”

Ferne said she was most worried about Holly’s dress but fortunately, the floral outfit was left unscathed.

Ferne welcomed the baby girl on July 6 with her fiancé Lorri Haines, 31. McCann is already a mum to daughter Sunday who she had with jailed ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins.

Ferne McCann’s daughter baby Finty

Speaking on her decision to name the newborn Finty, She said: “I don’t know where I got it from, but when I typed it in on Google, I saw Judi Dench’s daughter’s nickname is Finty. I’ve always loved it and never heard it anywhere else before. I just feel so connected to the name – she came out and she was just Finty.