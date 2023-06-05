Holly Willoughby has issued a statement about the This Morning affair scandal as she made her return to the ITV show today (June 5). The presenter has had an extended break from the flagship ITV show after her former co-host Phillip Schofield admitted to an affair with a younger colleague.

Last month Schofield resigned from This Morning and was subsequently dropped from his talent agency after admitting to the “unwise, but not illegal” affair with his colleague whilst still married to wife Stephanie Lowe.

Willoughby got teary as she made her return to This Morning after a two-week break, starting the show with a statement where she said she felt “shaken, troubled” and “let down”. The presenter was joined by co-host Josie Gibson who will join Willoughby until Wednesday where she will be swapped with Craig Doyle.

Holly Willoughby started today’s episode of This Morning by mentioning the scandal, without actually naming Schofield personally. Willoughby said: “First, are you okay? I hope so. It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. And I imagine you might have been feeling like I have, shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on and full of questions.

“You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process and it’s equally hard to see the toll that it’s taken on their own mental health.”

I think that what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other. And from my heart, can I just say thank you for all of your kind messages and thank you for being here this morning.”

Holly Willoughby appeared tearful as she opened up about Phillip Schofield scandal

