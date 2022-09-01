You can make the Halloween themed drink at home for over £2 less

Fans of the famed Starbucks pumpkin spice latte were no doubt elated when the popular and limited edition drink made its return to the menu as we creep closer to Halloween.

If you were to head to your nearest Starbucks branch to purchase the drink, it would cost you £3.55.

Much discussion has been had regarding small purchases like this, with Which claiming that buying coffee daily, rather than making it at home can amount to over £700 a year.

And with the current cost of living crisis, consumers are looking everywhere for inspiration on how they can save money.

Here’s how to make the pumpkin spice latte at home for just £1.29, which is over £2 cheaper than Starbucks.

What ingredients do I need?

Pumpkin Puree

Cinnamon

Ginger

Cloves

Nutmeg

Coffee

Sugar

Vanilla Extract

Milk

How to make the pumpkin spice latte

1. Create some pumpkin puree

Begin by slicing, deseeding and then devening your pumpkin. Once you’ve done that, bake the pumpkin for 45 minutes at 190C on a preheated oven and then blend in a food processor until smooth.

2. Create the spice blend

To create the ideal spice blend like how Starbucks does it, you will need: four teaspoons of ground cinnamon, two teaspoons of ground ginger, one teaspoon of ground cloves, 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg.

3. Heat up your milk

In a pan, warm 2 mugs of your chosen milk - this can include non-dairy options too.

4. Mix together

To complete, in a heatproof glass or mug, combine two tablespoons of pumpkin puree and one shot of espresso

Then, add half a teaspoon of your spice mix and whisk until smooth.

If you wish for a bit of a sweetness kick, include a tablespoon of either sugar or vanilla extract.

That’s all complete! You can further add to your homemade latte by adding edible glitter, some chocolate dusting and a cinnamon stick for stirring.