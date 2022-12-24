Christmas trees light up our homes over the festive period, so here’s the best ways to take care of them and keep them looking good for longer

Most families will have their Christmas trees up and decorated in their homes by now, with some getting them as early as November hoping to keep them looking good into the New Year. That means some real trees will be expected to last for six weeks out of the ground.

There’s always a debate around the Christmas season about whether to go real or fake for your tree, either way they are a beautiful and festive addition to any home. However, many opt for a fake tree as the thought of keeping it alive long enough can be daunting. While the real thing does have a decent life span, you don’t want the final weeks with your tree to be droopy and sad so it’s really important to take care of it.

Of course, you’d be forgiven if Christmas tree care has fallen to the back of your mind at this busy time. However, it’s not too late to start upping the longevity of your tree with some love and care to see it sparkle as long as needed in your home.

Fear not, as the tips compiled by the expert team Brosnan Landscape Gardening are quick and easy to follow, and will keep your Christmas tree healthy and fresh over the holiday season.

So, what are the top tips from gardening experts that will help you keep your tree going for longer this festive season? Here’s the best advice.

Top tips for keeping your Christmas tree alive this festive season

Water, Water, Water!

The experts said: “If the seller of your tree hasn’t already done so, make a one inch cut off the bottom of the tree – this ensures the tree can properly absorb moisture and isn’t clogged up with dried resin from its initial felling.

“If your seller has cut your tree onsite, wrap a damp cloth around the base of the trunk in order to keep it moist on your journey home. Your tree stand should be capable of holding around four and a half litres of water. Keep the base constantly topped up with water otherwise resin will begin to re-form on the base of the tree, which will cause it to dry out”

They also reveal that anything you’ve heard about fancy additives and gadgets to help keep your tree hydrated aren’t necessary, saying: “regular tap water provides exactly what the tree needs. Just keep things fresh!”

Location, Location, Location!

You might be surprised to hear that location of the tree is key to its survival with experts saying: “ it’s important to keep the tree from drying out, so keep it away from things like fireplaces, log burners, stoves, radiators – just any heat source in general. You need to keep the tree moist. Keep it protected and out of a drought. If your home or the area around your tree is particularly dry, introduce a humidifier into the area, this should aid the tree.”

Light up the tree!

You might be surprised to know that the tip of the lights you use to help your tree sparkle and create a cosy vibe in your play is a key factor in your tree’s health. The experts said: “The type of lights you put on your tree can actually seriously affect the overall health of the tree! The older, string of incandescent bulbs create a lot of heat which can dry out the tree so try and avoid these if possible and stick to LEDs. They’re more energy efficient, create less heat and are less of a fire hazard.”

Clip those branches!

