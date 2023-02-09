Adopted at just three and a half months old, Finn the cat now stretches to 1.3 metres long

A huge cat which measures the same height as an average nine-year-old child is often mistaken for a dog, according to its owner. Finn the cat was once just a small ball of fluff but now his outstretched frame measures a ginormous 1.3 metres long.

Owner Natalie Bowman, 32, adopted Finn in 2017, when he was just three and half months old. A typical Maine Coon comes in at around 10-16 inches. Meanwhile, Finn has somehow grown to a mammoth 51 inches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Natalie, Finn has become a local celebrity, especially when she takes him out on the lead, she said: "It’s really funny, they think he’s a dog, and then when they get closer they say oh my god it’s a cat and they love him."

Most Popular

However, not everyone is well acquainted with the gentle giant. "I’ve had service people come around to fix things," Natalie adds. “It’s always fun to see grown men get shocked by my cat, they often say he looks like a bobcat or a wildcat."

Due to Finn’s unusual size, Natalie - who works as a healthcare provider - forks out a lot of money just to keep the feline fed. Finn typically eats three or four times a day with Natalie spending at least $150 a month on his food.

Natalie, who lives in San Carlos, California, USA, has got another cat living at home and claim the duo get on just fine. "It took them a little while to adjust to each other, but they love each other now," she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Finn is really docile and curious, he is so funny and is very needy and affectionate, he loves cuddles and to be spooned. Maine Coons need a lot of time and affection, he has separation anxiety and I actually take him into the office sometimes.

Finn the cat measures 1.3 metres long, the same as the average nine-year-old child