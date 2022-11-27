The I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! final is almost here... but who are the finalists battling it out for the crown?

Just like that, the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! finale is almost here and now the final three celebrities will battle it out to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle. The series saw the long-awaited return to Australia for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

In the penultimate episode, the semi-finalists took on the famous cyclone challenge with all celebrities emerging victorious. Prior to the public vote, members of the camp went choc-ice hunting around camp and a few had something to say about Matt ’s jumper.

While the 2022 series is coming to a close, fans can already look forward to an extra special 2023 series of the show. The ‘All Stars’ edition will be filmed in South Africa and will see previous campmates from the past 20 years of the show return to the scary jungle and do it all again.

The grand-final of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will air on Sunday night (November 27) starting at 9pm. The finale will last an hour and 40 minutes and viewers will see the winner of the new series crowned by 10.40pm.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock faced a different kind of public vote last night to keep him in the public eye, but who else has made the final three and who left last night?

Who left I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! last night?

Former England Rugby Union player Mike Tindall became the eighth contestant to be eliminated from the jungle. Despite reports denying her whereabouts in Australia, Tindall’s royal wife Zara came to greet him on the bridge.

Following his exit, Tindall told co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: “I’m good. It’s been a long time. I can feel my body was getting ready... I’m pretty comfortable with it.”

On Friday night, Comedian Seann Walsh became the seventh contestant to be eliminated from the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity’s Mike Tindall was left furious after Matt Hancock burnt breakfast

Who is in the final of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2022?

Three contestants now remain in the jungle and head into tonight’s (November 27) final episode, the celebrities still in the running to win the show are…

Owen Warner

Warner is known for playing the role of Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4 soap Hollyoakes. The Leicester-born 23 year old has a phobia of snakes and said he would come into the jungle with a positive but resilient attitude.

Before heading in, he said: “If someone is out of order, then I will say something. But I don’t want it to cause any tension and hopefully they will stop. I don’t think I will cry either in the jungle but then again I cry at most films and sometimes even new food."

Jill-Scott

Scott is a former professional footballer who lifted the Euro 2022 trophy with the Lionesses earlier this year. She spent a big chunk of her career with Manchester City where she made over 150 appearances and won three FA WSL Cups, one WSL title and three FA Women’s Cups.

She said: “I am intrigued as to how I will react in the trials. I don’t like rats or snakes and if I had to be underground that would be scary.”

Matt Hancock, MP

The former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care caused controversy when he entered the jungle at the same time as comedian Sean Walsh. Matt Hancock has since been stripped of the Conservative party whip and is now an independent MP in the House of Commons.