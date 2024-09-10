iPhone 16 shoppers should do ‘one little thing’ before you buy

If you’re thinking about buying one of Apple’s new flagship smartphones from the new iPhone 16 range, a warning has been issued for you to do one little thing before you buy.

Shoppers have been able to pre-order the new lineup this week including, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 plus, alongside Apple’s 16 pro and pro max models, from Friday the 13th. These devices will then become available instore and online from the 20th of September.

The new lineup boasts a wide range of new features including AI, dubbed Apple intelligence by the industry titans, an upgrade to Siri software and new text-editing tools coming to iMessage.

Before you race to the Apple store over the coming weeks, experts at easyfundraising want people to do one little thing.

Purchasing your new iPhone through the easyfundraising platform can raise free cash for good causes and charities up and down the country.

Apple is offering up to a 2% of what you spend as a donation to your chosen good cause or charity. As long as you shop with them via the easyfundraising platform (website or app).

They aren’t the only ones either – a range of mobile phone networks are also giving away the incredible opportunity to raise free donations if you buy through them:

Vodafone are offering up to a £42.50 donation with a range of their SIM only standard bundles

O2 are offering up to a £42.50 donation on new tariffs!

EE are offering up to £40 donation with their phone contracts – including a selection of mobile broadband deals!

Giffgaff are offering up a £20 donation – what a difference this could make!

All you have to do to raise this donation for your chosen charity or cause, is simply click out to your chosen mobile retailer from the easyfundraising platform. Choose from over 190,000 good causes to support then sign up as an easyfundraising supporter, then click out to the retailer from the easyfundraising website or app before ordering your new iPhone. The cashback donation will automatically be donated to your cause, at no extra cost to you.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says: “The much-anticipated iPhone 16 has been announced by Apple and without doubt many across the UK will be looking to upgrade their hardware at the next opportunity.

“But before you buy consider signing up to the easyfundraising platform -a free donation could do untold good for a charity or good cause. With the best part being that it won’t add a single penny more onto your final bill or contract price.

“Once you have your new device, be sure to install our app onto it, so you can continue to raise on future buys, from groceries, to insurance and more!”

More than 190,000 charities and causes are benefitting from donations raised through easyfundraising,totalling £50 million since the platform’s launch in 2007. Partnering with more than 8,000 well-known high street retailers.

So give it a try today, Apple’s new launch marks a fantastic opportunity to raise a free donation and make a real impact for a good cause – see here to get started!