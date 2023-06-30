Virgin Media customers across the country have reported an outage with internet service this morning (June 30). Downdetector, which tracks website outages, has received reports from hundreds of users with a spike from around 7.30am.

The Downdetector website shows around 200 people have reported problems with the number expected to rise. Although a particular issue is yet to be specified, Downdetector reports 71 per cent of people are having problems with the website and 22 per cent are having issues with the mobile app.

People have taken to Twitter to discuss issues they are having. One person tweeted to say: “Yet again my email is not working this morning! Furious, I need emails.” Another added: “Appears rather than restoring historical emails you have broken the email again I also am nHow to get a refund | Virgin Media Helpvirot receiving emails.” And a third said: “Trying to get @foofighters tickets for Hampden this morning. Ticketmaster says I must update my password and they have sent an email code… but @virginmedia email is down AGAIN!”

