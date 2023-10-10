Israel's military officials have said that the bodies of around 1,500 Hamas fighters have been found in Israeli territory

Israeli military officials have said that the bodies of around 1,500 Hamas fighters have been found on the country's territory, as Israel declared the border with Gaza sealed.

Following a major escalation in violence which was sparked by a surprise Hamas attack at the weekend, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) spokesperson Richard Hecht said that no more Hamas militants have crossed the borer between Israel and Gaza in the past day, although warned that there could still be breaches of the border. The IDF also stated that it was now in complete control of the border between the two territories.

Israel has continued to conduct airstrikes on the Gaza Strip overnight, in retaliation to the initial Hamas attack. It comes after the Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a "complete siege" on the territory. This included cutting supply lines for fuel, electricity and food to Gaza.