Jessie J has announced she has become a parent for the first time after giving birth to a baby boy - after suffering heartbreaking miscarriage in 2021

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 19th May 2023, 18:22 BST

Jessie J has confirmed that she has given birth to a baby boy. The Bang Bang singer took to social media to reveal the news on Friday (May 19).

In an Instagram story, she said: “A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size. The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love, he is magic.

“He is all my dreams come true, he is my whole world. He and I are both doing great, I am soaking up every second and still can’t believe he is real, here and mine. I am so grateful, phew.

    “For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you all for your continued love and support. I will be back on Instagram when I am ready.”

    The announcement comes a year after the star went public with Danish-Israeli basketball star Chanan Safir Colman, who currently plays for Hapoel Haifa in the Israel Basketball Premier League.

    The British pop star managed to keep her pregnancy a secret for some time, only revealing in January that she was expecting a child, over a year after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2021.

    Her announcement comes over two years after she split from Hollywood star Channing Tatum. The pair dated on-and-off after his divorce from wife Jenna Dewan in 2018 before calling it quits for good in 2020.

