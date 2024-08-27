Jet2CityBreaks expands Discover More range to Krakow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Selection of Jet2CityBreaks packages to Krakow now include Discover More experiences, including an Auschwitz tour

Following strong demand from customers looking for more discovery-based experience holidays, Jet2CityBreaks has expanded its Discover More collection to include Krakow for the first time.

The UK’s leading operator of European city breaks is offering Northern Ireland holidaymakers and independent travel agents the chance to book Discover More getaways to Krakow that include an Auschwitz tour.

Flying directly from Belfast International Airport, the new Discover More packages to Krakow are on sale for Summer 24, Winter 24/25 and Summer 25 and will include a tour of Auschwitz, offering an insightful and educational experience.

Krakow Castle

The UNESCO-listed Auschwitz stretches for more than 200 hectares and is a monument to the millions of people who lost their lives during World War II. The extensive complex has been carefully preserved in tribute and offers customers the chance to learn about the history of Auschwitz, as well as pay their respects.

During the journey to Auschwitz, customers on a Discover More package will view a documentary explaining the site’s history, and will then have an informative guided tour of both camps.

As well as being able to explore Krakow, holidaymakers booking Discover More getaways will be able to take advantage of all the benefits of booking a holiday through the city break specialist. This includes flights with Jet2.com, including 22kg hold luggage and 10kg hand baggage allowance, as well as accommodation and ATOL protection all for a low £60 per person deposit.

Discover More is a collection of experience-based city breaks and holidays that have been designed to appeal to those with a sense of adventure, whether that involves ticking off historic sights, delving into local cultures, or soaking up knockout scenery.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com, Jet2holidays and Jet2CityBreaks

As well as Krakow, the full Jet2CityBreaks Discover More range, across all its UK bases, currently includes Porto, Iceland, Bergen and the Fjords, Turkey, Malta, Marrakech and Croatian cruises.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are expanding our Discover More collection in response to demand from customers, and we know that these new packages to the popular city break destination of Krakow will be a big hit with Northern Ireland customers.

“With more customers looking to experience it all on their holidays, whether that is adventure, culture, history or sightseeing, we have responded to this and expanded our Discover More collection.

“From speaking with customers and independent travel agents we know that there is a growing appetite to learn more about this historically vital location, and it adds a lot to our growing Discover More collection.”

For further information and to book visit https://www.jet2holidays.com/discover-more