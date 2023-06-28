Jonny Bairstow took matters into his own hands as Just Stop Oil protesters invaded the pitch at Lord’s

Just Stop Oil activists stormed onto Lord’s Cricket Ground as England faced Australia in the second test of the 2023 Ashes series. Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow was seen carrying one of the protestors off the pitch to huge applause across the London ground.

Ground staff are reportedly clearing up the orange paint that was released from pitch invaders as the morning session got underway. Play was momentarily suspended to allow ground staff to clear paint from around the wicket, meanwhile Bairstow left the pitch briefly in order to clean himself up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

The pitch invasion comes just one day after four Just Stop Oil protestors were arrested in London for targeting a multinational energy firm’s base in Canary Wharf. The environmental activist group claimed on Twitter that 27 of their supporters had been arrested on Tuesday morning outside TotalEnergies Headquarters.

Just Stop Oil is yet to comment on the incident.

England are hoping to bounce back after going 1-0 down in the 2023 Ashes series following their defeat to Australia at Birmingham’s Edgbaston. The match produced a thrilling finale as Ben Stokes’ ‘Bazball’ wasn’t enough to edge out Pat Cummins’ composed Australian side.