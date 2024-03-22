Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Princess of Wales has been diagnosed with cancer. In a video statement released on Friday (March 22), Kate Middleton said she's in the 'early stages of treatment', but did not reveal the type of cancer.

The shock announcement comes three months after Kate underwent abdominal surgery, with the operation carried out on January 16, but details of her condition were never released. Kensington Palace had said that she was not due to return to royal duties until after Easter.

In an emotional video message, she told others battling the disease "you are not alone." Kate spoke about the “huge shock” of the medical development and how her family have experienced an “incredibly tough couple of months” and at times her voice cracked with feeling.

The princess was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16 and at the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found cancer, the type of which has not been disclosed.

The future Queen began a course of “preventative chemotherapy” late in February but is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as “well and getting stronger every day”.

Speaking in the video message recorded on Wednesday in Windsor, the princess said: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.”

It is understood the video was released on the day William and Kate’s three children began their Easter school holidays to take advantage of the break to shield them from coverage of their mother’s health.

Kate, who is casually dressed in the video and sitting on a bench, added: “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

The future Queen is the third royal member to have been diagnosed with cancer. On February 5, King Charles III was diagnosed with 'a form of' cancer, which came days after the King returned from hospital after receiving a 'corrective procedure' treatment for an enlarged prostate, which was previously described as 'benign'.

The Duchess of York has also been diagnosed with malignant melanoma - a form of skin cancer. The melanoma was discovered following the removal of a cancerous mole during treatment for breast cancer. The duchess, Sarah Ferguson, had several moles removed and analysed while having reconstructive surgery.

Kate was admitted to the London Clinic – the private hospital where the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for planned abdominal surgery. She left the hospital on January 29 – almost two weeks later – and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private. She has not been seen in public for weeks, other than being spotted in her mother's car, being driven next to Prince William last week, and the latest - being filmed carrying a shopping bag and walking swiftly from a farm shop with her husband - the first footage of her since her surgery in January.

Although the princess wasn't expected to return to public duties until after Easter, her sudden appearance coincided with the rise of wild online conspiracy theories about her wellbeing.

Kate said sorry with a statement on social media which read: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”