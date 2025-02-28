Kebab Capital of Northern Ireland Revealed

Newry has been declared the kebab capital of Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New search engine analysis by experts at PE has revealed the area saw a record rise in searches for the takeaway staple over the past 3 years.

In 2021, the popular dish was only searched an average of 2,340 times a month, but it shot up to 3,050.

That’s a 30.3% surge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a national level, Northern Ireland saw a 24.4% hoist in searches.

Belfast came in second place with a 25.5% boost, followed by Lisburn with 14.4% uplift.

From a national level, Northern Ireland saw a 24.4% hoist in searches.

Josh Edwards, from PE - https://pe.solutions/ - proud sponsor of the kebab awards, has these top tips for cooking the best kebab.

“Pick Good Meat: Great kebabs start with good-quality meat—lamb, beef, chicken, or fish. Fatty cuts stay juicy, while lean ones can dry out. Marinate well to keep it tender and tasty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Marinate for Flavour: A good marinade makes all the difference. Use spices, herbs, and something acidic like lemon or yoghurt. Let it soak in for a few hours or overnight for the best taste.”

“Skewer it Right: Evenly cut pieces cook better. Leave small gaps on the skewer so heat gets through properly. If using wooden skewers, soak them first so they don’t burn.”

“Cook on the Right Heat: Too much heat burns the outside while the inside stays raw. Too little dries it out. Medium-high heat gives a nice sear and keeps it juicy.”

“Serve with Tasty Sides: Good kebabs need good sides—fresh salad, warm flatbreads, and tasty sauces. Yoghurt dips, pickles, and grilled veggies add extra flavour.”