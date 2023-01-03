Ken Block was riding on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of him.

Pro rally driver and internet sensation Ken Block has died aged 55. In a statement released by his team Hoonigan Racing on Monday night (January 2), Ken, who was known for his daring stunts behind the wheel, died following a snowmobile accident.

It said in an Instagram post: “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly a father and a husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

According to The Guardian , the accident occurred in Utah’s Wasatch County. The local Sheriff’s Office said that the former Top Gear star was riding on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of him.

The police said in a statement: “He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.” They added that he was riding in a group but was alone when the tragedy struck.

Block started his rallying career in 2005 and won the Rally America Championship’s Rookie of the Year award. He participated in the World Rally Championship and took home multiple medals for rallycross at the X Games.

The American created the Gymkhana film series, in which he drove over perilous roads and obstacle courses, as well as the athletic apparel firm DC Shoes. His series received millions of views on Youtube .

Since then, tributes have flooded in for Block on his Twitter , where he recently revealed the final episode of her 16-year-old daughter Lia reconstructing and currently operating her ‘85 Audi Ur Quattro that would be released today on his Youtube page.

One said: “Such a huge loss. Ken had a fire inside, a huge heart and left behind a beautiful family and so many one-of-a-kind heroic feats.”. Another wrote: Sometimes God’s plans do not match our plans. Ken was big in life and he will remain in our big hearts.” A follower added: “Can’t believe you are gone. In a blink of an eye. A legend, a father, and husband.”