The coronation of King Charles is a historic moment that will be watched around the world. King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned during a historic ceremony inside Westminster Abbey today.
It is the first coronation in the UK since the late Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1953. Over 2000 guests are set to pack Westminster Abbey to watch the moment the King is crowned.
Join us as we witness the beginning of a new era for the United Kingdom, with King Charles III taking the throne as the monarch of the realm. A live stream of the coronation is above.