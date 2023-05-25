Around 18 million people tuned in across the UK to watch the historic moment King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned inside Westminster Abbey, but not everyone was happy with the coverage. Broadcast over the weekend of Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, coverage included the crowning of the King as well as a coronation concert from Windsor Castle featuring Katy Perry, Take That and Lionel Ritchie.

Another 137 complaints have now been made around the coverage, mostly relating to a comment made by Adjoa Andoh during the event. When observing the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, she said: “We have gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Ofcom told The Mirror: "This was included in the previous two complaints reports and the total number of complaints is 8,389." Actress Adjoa Andoh insisted she didn’t intend to cause offence after her comments about the Royal Family during the coronation.

Most Popular

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation PA