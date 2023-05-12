Coronation day comments made by King Charles to Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony have been revealed by a lip reading expert

Shortly after being crowned inside Westminster Abbey, King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted tens of thousands on the streets of London with an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Charles and Camilla were joined by family members including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Princess Royal.

Comments made by King Charles and Queen Camilla have now been revealed by a professional lip reader. Elisabeth Taunton, told the Mirror that Charles said: "I'm not going to get too close [to the front] so the fire service have to (...run in) rescue me.”

Queen Camilla then gestured to the young royals on her left, saying: "Move... move up, go on, come here, move up", then added in reference to her gown: "Just drop it".

The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms was on Saturday May 6. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The coronation of King Charles was watched by more than 18 million people in the UK. Buckingham Palace said that the King and Queen were "deeply touched" by the nation's celebration of their historic coronation.