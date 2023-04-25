The timings for the King’s coronation have been revealed, confirming when King Charles will be crowned. The coronation will take place on May 6 but exact timings of what will take place and when have not been disclosed until now.
Hundreds of thousands of people will flock to the streets of London to watch the historic event. The 2023 coronation will mark the first of its kind in 70 years.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Outside of London, a host of street parties and events will take place up and down the country. Whether you want to watch the coronation on your TV at home or in a bigger setting, both options are available as sites across the country will broadcast the ceremony on the big screen.
Coronation 2023 - how is the King coronated
While many people will be looking forward to the coronation, there might be some who are wondering what exactly happens at a coronation. Charles will be anointed with holy oil and will be given the orb, ring and sceptre before being crowned and blessed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charles will take an oath to "maintain and preserve inviolably the settlement of the Church of England, and the doctrine worship, discipline, and government thereof, as the law established in England".
After this, Charles and Camilla will be taken to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach and will return through the same route. The procession will stretch 1.3miles – a quarter of the length the late Queen’s journey was for her ceremony.
The Queen’s journey was five miles long and went through Piccadilly, Oxford Street and Regent Street.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The newly-crowned monarch will then appear on Buckingham Palace’s balcony with other working royals. This will include the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.
What time does the 2023 coronation start?
- 6am: Viewing areas open along the procession route.
- 7.15-8.30am: Guests for Westminster Abbey begin to arrive at security checkpoints in Victoria Tower Gardens.
- 9am: Congregation to be seated inside the Abbey.
- 9.30-10.45am: Heads of state, overseas government representatives, Government ministers, First Ministers, former PMs, foreign royals and members of the royal family arrive.
- 9.45am: The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry begins to gather ready for the procession from Buckingham Palace.
- 10.20am: The King and Queen Consort’s procession sets off from the Palace.
- 10.53am: The King and Queen Consort arrive at Westminster Abbey.
- 11am: Charles and Camilla enter the Abbey through the Great West Door and the service begins.
- 12pm: The King is crowned. The Archbishop of Canterbury places the St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head. Trumpets will sound and gun salutes will be fired across the UK.
- 1pm: The service ends and the newly crowned King and Queen begin their coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.
- 1.33pm: Charles and Camilla are expected to enter Buckingham Palace through the Centre Arch.
- 1.45pm: The King and Queen Consort receive a royal salute from the military in the Palace gardens
- Around 2.15pm: The King, Queen Consort and members of the royal family appear on the Palace balcony to watch the flypast.