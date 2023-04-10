The Golden State coach has been criticised by members of the Royal Family, like Queen Elizabeth II, for being uncomfortable.

As all the details of King Charles III’s coronation procession are confirmed, which is very different from that of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, a long-standing centrepiece of the event has undergone a huge revamp.

The Golden State coach, which has historically been used by all of the UK’s main monarchs and members of The Royal Family, will be used to transport King Charles and Queen Camilla from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

It is suspended on leather straps, weighs a total of four tonnes and can only be moved by eight horses at a walking pace. Due to the drawbacks, it has been heavily criticised by royals over the years, especially Queen Elizabeth II, for being bumpy and uncomfortable.

Her Majesty used the 260-year-old coach both ways for her coronation in 1953. She famously described the ride in the Golden State coach as “horrible”.

Instead, Charles and Camilla have opted for Diamond Jubilee State Coach for the 1.3 mile procession around London as they make their return journey back to the Palace. It was first used by the late Queen at the State Opening of Parliament in 2014.

The Golden State coach will only be used one-way by King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the coronation procession - Credit: Getty Images