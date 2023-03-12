Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s attendance at grandfather King Charles’ coronation is yet to be confirmed as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ponder invite.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children are yet to be formally invited to King Charles III’s coronation ceremony. It is understood Prince Archie and Princess Lilitbet’s attendance at Westminster Abbey will only be discussed by Buckingham Palace officials on one condition.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly already received an invitation but are mulling over the decision due to conflict with members of The Royal Family. Once the couple accept, The Telegraph is reporting the inclusion of Archie and Lilibet will then be discussed.

Staff at Buckingham Palace overseeing King Charles III’s coronation have been told to work on the basis that both Harry and Meghan are attending. A spokesperson for the pair recently confirmed they had received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office.

Rumours came shortly after it was confirmed both Lillibet and Archie were awarded their Royal titles. This was revealed in a statement announcing Princess Lilibet’s christening, which took place at their Californian home earlier this month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still yet to accept an invite to King Charles III’s coronation - Credit: Getty Images

