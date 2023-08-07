The Krispy Kreme product recall is a result of a packaging error which led to undeclared peanuts, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Krispy Kreme has issued an urgent recall of a product from its summer range due to “undeclared” peanuts. The popular brand has issued the recall for its White Chocolate & Raspberry Summer four-pack of doughnuts because it contains peanuts which are not mentioned on the packaging label.

Due to the packaging error, some packs have been incorrectly packed with two Reese’s doughnuts which contain peanuts, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA). This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone who is allergic to peanuts.

The incorrectly packed products also contain two original glazed doughnuts. The specific products affected by this have a best-before date of 6 August, 2023.

Krispy Kreme has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

If you have bought one of the affected four-packs, you can contact Krispy Kreme customer services with information including where you bought the product, a photo and the batch number to get a full refund.