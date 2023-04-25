Lamb found in car next to £10,000 of heroin & cocaine and a bag of chips

Register
A lamb has been found in car next to £10,000 of heroin & cocaine - and some chips

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST

A lamb has been found in the back of a car alongside “roughly £10,000 worth of Class A drugs” on Saturday evening (April 22). A police dog, named “Billy”, sniffed out the drugs, and the lamb who was seen pictured next to a bag of chips.

The woolly passenger was rescued by Police Scotland around 6:10pm and taken in by a farmer, after the car was pulled over on the M74 in Glasgow. Officers recovered an estimated £7,000 of heroin and £3,000 of cocaine.

Road police colleagues shared the incident on social media, joking that the car was ‘not a Lamborghini’. A Twitter post said: “Officers from #GlasgowRP stopped this vehicle (not a Lamborghini!) on the #M74 J3 NB yesterday.

    According to Police Scotland, two men, aged 52 and 53, and one woman, aged 38 were arrested and charged with drug offences. A search of the car was carried out with assistance from the dog unit.

