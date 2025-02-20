Lisburn ranks as having the most eco-conscious holidaymakers in Northern Ireland

Lisburn has been named the area in Northern Ireland most likely to prioritise greener travel when planning a holiday.

Steppes Travel - https://www.steppestravel.com/, which analysed new search engine data by examining average monthly searches for ‘eco-friendly holidays’, ‘eco travel’, ‘eco-friendly resort’, and 2,582 related keywords, revealed that Lisburn experienced the biggest surge in Northern Ireland overall.

Derry came second with a 25% increase, whilst Newry followed in third with a 10% jump in searches since 2022.

Belfast came last for Northern Ireland with a 5% rise.

Lisburn 26%

Derry 25%

Newry 10%

Belfast 5%

Nationally, Northern Ireland led the pack with a 12% uplift in searches, the largest hike across the board suggesting residents in this region are most concerned about the environmental impact of travelling.

Speaking on the findings Giles Cross from Steppes Travel said:

“The rising interest in eco-friendly holidays reflects a growing awareness of sustainable travel, with more people prioritising the planet when planning their trips.

“This growth is encouraging, showing that responsible travel is no longer a niche preference but evolving into a mainstream movement; but it is wrong to focus only on the ‘eco’ side of things.

"Yes; travel, when done thoughtfully and considerately, can help protect planet and bolster biodiversity, but it can also empower communities, deepen understanding and assist in the better distribution of wealth.

“As travellers, we have the power to make choices—choosing eco-conscious destinations and experiences is a step towards a brighter future.”