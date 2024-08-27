Little Explorers enjoy the last weeks of summer with bus and train adventures
And to help keep other Little Explorers busy on their journeys, Translink stations across the network will have free fun-filled activity booklets filled with games, puzzles and plenty of artistic space, to create a keepsake of the memories made on board and beyond.
Whether it’s a family adventure, a day out with friends, or a solo excursion, Translink has convenient and affordable travel options to ensure a memorable end-of-summer experience. With a range of offers such as the Family and Friends unlimited NI travel for £24 (2 adults and up to 4 children) or the Belfast, the Metro & Glider Family ticket for only £10, both your budget and you can go even further.
From the rich maritime history of the Titanic Quarter to the stunning landscapes of the Causeway Coast, there is something and somewhere for everyone to explore.
Visit www.translink.co.uk/daysout for ticket information and trip inspiration.
