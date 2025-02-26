Look for higher welfare eggs this Pancake Day says RSPCA Assured farm assessment manager for Northern Ireland

Almost half of UK adults haven’t a clue how to make pancakes and a quarter don’t know they contain eggs.

"But 60% of those who will be making pancakes think it’s important eggs are higher welfare,” says Ernie Lee, RSPCA Assured farm assessment manager for Northern Ireland.

A new survey by RSPCA Assured has revealed an unbelievable disconnect between people and their food. Almost half of UK adults admit that they don’t know how to make a pancake and a quarter aren’t aware they contain eggs.

The survey, carried out by YouGov for RSPCA Assured - the only farm assurance scheme in the UK solely dedicated to farmed animal welfare – revealed that despite the majority of the pancake-making public wanting to make better choices for hen welfare, they are clueless about egg production and what could be lurking in their food.

RSPCA Assured hens have space to move and places to perch

This Pancake Day, RSPCA Assured is encouraging everyone who chooses to eat eggs to look for cage-free and preferably those with the RSPCA Assured label.

Ernie Lee, RSPCA Assured farm assessment manager for Northern Ireland, said: “Something as simple as not knowing what ingredients are in a pancake might seem innocuous and funny, but it exposes an important truth - we just don’t know enough about what we are eating and where our food comes from.

“This lack of knowledge could mean people are inadvertently supporting lower welfare farming and funding cruel practices such as hens being kept in cages. If everyone knew more about what’s in their food, they might think twice before they buy and make higher welfare choices."

In the UK, around eight million hens (20%) spend most of their lives cramped in cages, unable to move around freely, stay active and perform natural behaviours - like dustbathing. This leaves them stressed and frustrated, which means they can resort to distressing behaviours like birds pulling out each other's feathers or left with bald patches from where their heads and necks have rubbed on the bars when they poke their heads out to feed.

Look for the RSPCA Assured label for higher welfare eggs

“Lots of people think cages are a thing of the past but they couldn’t be more wrong.” Ernie continued. “The old battery cage was banned in Europe in 2012, but many were just replaced by a new type of cage called a ‘colony’ or ‘enriched cage’. In reality, these are not much better and only give each hen about as much space as the size of a large pancake, which is totally unacceptable.”

“Whilst the majority of eggs sold in UK supermarkets are now cage-free, not all of them are, so it’s still really important that shoppers read the label.”

Supermarkets, including Aldi, Co-op, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose have already met their commitment to only supply cage-free eggs. A number of other retailers have also pledged to be cage-free in 2025, but the clock is ticking for them to achieve this.

“In Northern Ireland, it’s a particularly challenging time for egg farmers and laying hens due to the spread of avian influenza (bird flu) and the recent government housing order,” Ernie said. “This means all poultry has to be brought inside to try and stop the spread of bird flu.”

A quarter of people don't know pancakes contain eggs

“But, consumers can rest assured that it is still possible to buy eggs from hens that have been well cared for, even during a compulsory housing order. Whether free-range, organic or barn, RSPCA Assured eggs are always from farms inspected to nearly 700 RSPCA welfare standards.

“RSPCA Assured hens are 100% cage-free and are provided with raised perches, plenty of space, and a variety of enrichment inside the barn to peck at, forage and express natural behaviours.

“We all have the power to help more hens live cage-free by simply choosing cage-free eggs.

We know the public care about this issue and show their support for cage-free hens at the supermarket with over 70% of all boxed egg sales now being free-range5.”

Unlike boxes of eggs which are clearly marked with the method of production, there isn’t the same requirement to declare the kinds of eggs used as ingredients, such as in pancake mixes. This means people could be unwittingly buying eggs from caged hens.

Hens aren't the only farmed animals kept in cages and the RSPCA is calling on the UK Government to ban cages for all farmed animals.

Visit RSPCA Assured’s website www.rspcaassured.org.uk for more information on hen welfare and support the RSPCA’s campaign for a Cage Free Future.