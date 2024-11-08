Lough Erne Resort elevates Black Friday with tempting new Golden offer

Lough Erne Resort is turning Black Friday to Gold!

Its exclusive new Golden Friday offer, which runs until 2nd December 2024, with stays available until 31st March 2025, brings a tempting extra layer of added value to the popular ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Cyber Monday’ trends.

As well as an unforgettable experience, guests can enjoy up to 40% off in stays, spa, golf, and afternoon tea – for a limited time only.

Unlock your golden experience

Starting at just £159 per room per night for bed, and breakfast, visitors also have the option to extend their stay with a second night at the reduced rate of £119.

Upon arrival, guests will not only be given a friendly Fermanagh welcome, but they will also be given a Golden Envelope containing a minimum £30 voucher per room, to spend during their time at the resort.

In the evening, diners can indulge in a mouth-watering meal at one of the resort’s four dining options where the carefully curated winter menus offer an array of seasonally inspired dishes, each showcasing a delightful blend of textures, flavours, and aromas.

General Manager Gareth Byrne commented: “We are thrilled to unveil our Golden Friday offer, which elevates the Black Friday and Cyber Monday experience by adding an extra layer of value and experience. We’ve taken the concept of golden moments and created an opportunity for our guests to relax, indulge, and enjoy an unforgettable stay here at Lough Erne Resort. We can’t wait to welcome our guests- old and new- this winter.”

Lough Erne Resort’s Golden Friday offers will run until 2nd December 2024, with stays available until 31st March 2025.

For more information or to book, visit www.lougherneresort.com.