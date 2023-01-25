A music video dating back to a song released in 2019 from British artist ‘Temz’ confirms that Olivia and Zara knew each other before entering Love Island

Proof has emerged showing that Love Islandstars Olivia Hawkins and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown knew each other before entering the South African villa for the current season.

Tension has been growing between the two in the last few days, with the pair embroiled in numerous rows. This led to fans convinced that both Olivia and Zara knew each other before going in, saying their feud must be long-standing.

The feud in the villa was sparked when a game of beer pong led to Zara choosing Olivia as the most two-faced person. Fuel was then added to the fire when Zara chose Tom during a recoupling, who was coupled up with Olivia.

Their constant bickering over recouplings and more led to fans speculating that two maybe knew each other before Love Island. One viewer on Twitter said “Sorry we need to know Olivia and Zara knew each other before being in the villa because this beef isn’t making any sense.”

Fans unearthed an old photo of Olivia from way back in 2020. It featured a comment from Olivia saying ‘My fave photo of you’, with Zara replying ‘my babes’, confirming the two knew of each other before Love Island.

And further details regarding the two having an extensive past emerged when fans uncovered an old music video that featured the pair, confirming they also knew each other in person.

A feud between Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Olivia Hawkins on tonight's episode has been teased. Picture: ITV plc/Lifted entertainment.

It was a music video from British musician Dapz, named ‘Take Me Away’ that was released back in 2019. The music video features Zara quite a lot, with Olivia also appearing in a few shots too.

