Love Island 2023: Thunderstorm warning set for Palma de Mallorca just days before filming starts

 Love Island summer 2023 series could face delays if a thunderstorm set to hit Palma de Mallorca continues into next week.

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

The new Love Island series has been thrown into chaos as a thunderstorm warning has been issued before filming gets underway. 

The summer edition returns on Monday (June 5) with Maya Jama hosting. However, severe weather is set to hit Palma de Mallorca in Spain over the next few days which could cause a problem for the show.

The Apple weather app shows there will be moderate rain and a thunderstorm until Thursday evening.

    The alert said: "Moderate rain warning until 5.59pm, Thursday 1 June. Additional alert: moderate thunderstorm warning."

    In a twist for this year's series, fans will get to choose who they would like to see as a couple during the opening episode.

    Host Maya Jama, who appeared on Good Morning Britain, said: "A very big surprise, the public has all the power

    "For the first episode, you guys are going to decide who couples up. You vote and we listen."

    The full-line-up of contestants for this year’s summer series includes former Coronation Street actress Janet Marsh’s daughter, a semi-professional football player and a 21-year-old business owner.

    Related topics:2023Love IslandWeather