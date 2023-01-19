Everyone who watches Love Island 2023 will be wanting to buy their very own water bottle, personalised with their names.

Love Island 2023 has returned to television screens as saucy singletons look for love in a sun soaked South African villa. Fans of the ITV show will notice its famous personalised water bottles are being used by islanders once again - but did they also know you can buy your own?

The dating reality programme is renowned for a number of things, ranging from Molly-Mae using it to build her burgeoning business empire and huge fury-filled bust ups. One of the most coveted items to come from the show though is the water bottles customised with people’s names.

Even though it has a new coat of paint this time around, with Maya Jama taking the hosting reins from Laura Whitmore, fans were relieved to discover the bottles remained. They are used regularly during each Love Island episode by contestants who sip on them to stay hydrated in the scorching heat.

And it doesn’t end there when it comes to Love Island-inspired merchandise that viewers have the opportunity to get their hands on. ITV also sells the customised suitcases just like those seen when islanders enter and exit the villa.

If you want to get your hands on either the iconic Love Island bottle or the personalised suitcase to accompany your watching experience, here is everything you need to know. There are also cheaper alternatives that can be purchased too.

How to buy Love Island 2023 water bottles and suitcases and how much they cost - including cheaper alternatives

If you want to stay hydrated and express your love for the ITV series, you can purchase your very own personalised water bottle. You will find the customisable item in the Love Island shop .

Offering fans even more variety, it is available in three different colours; pink, blue and orange. However, if you do decide to purchase, these bottles will set you back a hefty £20 per bottle.

For those who prefer a nice warm brew, especially considering the typical wet and cold UK weather, special reusable hot drink cups are also available. These will set you back a slightly less eye-watering £11.95.

Love Island fans who are on a tighter budget might instead opt for a cheaper alternative. Stores such as Wowcher and eBay offer them but prices vary so visit the websites for further information.

Prezzybox and Getting Personal also offer a personalised water bottle at a more affordable price of £14.99. Getting Personal in particular offers a wider range of different colours such as purple.

